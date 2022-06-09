Michigan Official Visitors List: Weekend Of June 10, 2022

Michigan is expected to host double-digit official visitors this weekend and could land a couple of them.

As the second weekend of June rolls around, Michigan is preparing for its biggest recruiting weekend yet. The Wolverines staff is prepared to host more than 10 official visitors and a couple of them might head back home as commits.

Michigan always seems to get a few of these California kids on campus for official visits, but it usually ends up hard to land them. The Wolverines are going to have a real shot with Acheampong, though, and it could go down this weekend. LSU, Miami, UCLA and USC are all listed as major players for the 6-7, 230-pounder, but the local schools seem to have faded as of late.

Per 247 Sports, Bridgeman is high on Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon, Rutgers and South Carolina along with Michigan so it doesn't feel like he's close to a decision.

Gardner has more than 20 offers to choose from with Michigan being among the most notable along with Oregon, Texas, Wisconsin and USC.

Gates is a Florida commit, so it's obviously a big deal that he's willing to check out Michigan in an official capacity. Steve Clinkscale has been recruiting Gates aggressively and for now, it's at least paying off in the form of an official visit. He's been committed to the Gators for almost a year, so it'll be interesting to see how this weekend's visit affects his process.

Like Gates, Hasz has been committed for a while. For Hasz, a one-time Oklahoma commit, figuring things out and changing has mind has already happened once. It feels like he's pretty happy with Arkansas at this time, but official visits can chance things in a hurry.

Hill is listed as an athlete and has more than 25 schools coming after him, however, Michigan and Illinois seem to be courting him the hardest. Clinkscale has done a great job with Hill and he could be on commit watch this weekend because of it. His only other official visit so far was to Illinois a couple weeks ago.

There isn't a ton out there on Holt but Michigan is in really good shape with the big tight end. There are some who feel like he could pull the trigger for the Wolverines this weekend.

Howland unofficially visited Michigan just last month and is already returning for an official this weekend. The Wolverines are in great shape with him as well and could land him if the visit goes well.

Jay Harbaugh has done a really good job recruiting Love, as have Clinkscale and running backs coach Mike Hart. Because of all that attention, he's quite high on Michigan at this time. Big time programs like Notre Dame, Alabama and Georgia are all very high on Love so the battle for his services is going to be heated.

Michigan is in a good spot with Moore ahead of this weekend's visit and he has said in the past that he'd like to commit before his senior season starts. He specifically mentioned Andrel Anthony as someone he watched closely from Michigan's roster and even mentioned Dante Moore, Michigan's top quarterback target in his class, as someone he's paying attention to on the recruiting trail. It wouldn't be crazy for Moore to pull the trigger this weekend.

Mubenga has a ton of upside and more than 40 offers because of it. He just dropped his top 5 within the past couple of days and Michigan made the cut along with LSU, North Carolina, Texas A&M, and South Carolina.

Terek is another guy who could end up a Wolverine before too long as he's currently highest on the maize and blue along with Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin — not a bad group for offensive linemen. Terek will actually arrive in Ann Arbor tonight ahead of this weekend's visit giving him plenty of time to get a feel for the city and campus.

Vickers is a quiet prospect and there isn't a ton out there about him in terms of what he might do. Alabama, Florida State, Texas and Oklahoma are all after him, which makes things very interesting. Getting him on campus this weekend is a big deal for the Wolverines.

Walker has great size at 6-3, 310 pounds and is approaching 40 offers because of it. He seems highest on Florida, Ohio State and UCF along with Michigan, so this weekend's visit is important. Michigan likely has quite a bit of work to do with him so the staff will be on its game with him this weekend.