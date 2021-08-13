Stud Tight End Oscar Delp Explains Why Michigan Made His Final Four

Michigan has two tight ends committed in the 2022 class but that didn't keep Oscar Delp from putting U-M in his final group.

Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth tight end Oscar Delp is one of the more coveted players at his position in the 2022 class and he's now down to just four schools from his more than 30 offers.

When you see a big time kid from the state of Georgia, with the home-state Bulldogs, two schools from South Carolina and then Michigan in his final group, it appears to be an uphill battle for the maize and blue. That may not actually be the case for Delp, though.

"Michigan was always a dream school of mine growing up," he said. "My dad grew up in Michigan and always stressed about how it was such an achievement and how proud he would be if I ever somehow got accepted, which really motivated me and made me interested in the school and the football program. They also have a track record of putting tight ends in the league and it is one of the best schools in the country."

Those are obviously some pretty strong words and with dad's connection to The Great Lakes State it feels like Michigan has just as much of a chance as the other three schools that are much closer to home. Delp got a chance to see Ann Arbor during an official visit back and June and obviously liked what he saw. He also took officials to South Carolina, Georgia and Florida during the month of June and plans on taking his last official to Clemson sometime during the season.

With a Michigan official already in the books, Delp will have to return on his own dime, which he fully intends to do.

"I do plan on seeing a game," he said. "I'm not sure which one yet. We're still trying to work our schedule out."

The inclusion of Michigan is also interesting because the Wolverines already have commitments in place from two tight ends in the class — Rabun Gap (Ga.) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School's Marlin Klein and Gooding (Idaho) High's Colston Loveland. That obviously has not deterred Delp and with good reason.

"They are still recruiting me very hard and letting me know I’m the guy they want," he said.

With the college football season and his senior season fast approaching, Delp is getting closer to making a decision. He's not ready yet, but he doesn't think it'll take too much longer.

"Right now I’m thinking I'll commit sometime towards the end of September," he said. "That'll be after I can get out to see some games and really get a feel of the school during the season."

Delp said that he doesn't have a leader and doesn't really have an order when it comes to his top four. Michigan is definitely in the mix, but anytime Clemson and Georgia are involved with a kid from The Peach State, it's tough to get a win on the trail.