Skip to main content

Recruit To Watch: Hard-Hitting Linebacker To Officially Visit Michigan

Michigan has a real shot with this thumper as 25% of his final four.

About three weeks ago, Perkasie (Pa.) Pennridge linebacker Phil Picciotti put Michigan in his final four alongside Oklahoma, Penn State and Auburn. Now, the 6-3, 225-pounder is gearing up for official visits to his top schools. The trip to Ann Arbor is just two weeks away.

As a Pennsylvania kid, Picciotti is naturally intrigued by the Nittany Lions, but it's actually the Sooners who are believed to be in the lead for him. New Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables is a defensive guy and has a linebacker's mentality. That's going to appeal to a guy like Picciotti, who loves contact and plays a downhill brand of football on both sides of the ball. With official visits coming up, however, there's plenty of time for teams to jockey with one another. It's going to be interesting to see how things play out after his official visit to Norman, which kicks off this weekend.

Last year, Picciotti did a little bit of everything for his team. The two-way standout rarely came off the field and racked up 144 tackles on defense in the process. On offense, he played running back part of the time and compiled 250 yards on 42 carries and scored four touchdowns. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

phil picciotti
Recruiting

Recruit To Watch: Hard-Hitting Linebacker To Officially Visit Michigan

By Brandon Brownjust now
DSC_1846
Football

JUST IN: Former Wolverine Enters Transfer Portal For Second Time

By Christopher Breiler13 hours ago
jadyn davis
Recruiting

Recruit To Watch: Nation's Top 2024 Signal Caller To Visit Michigan

By Brandon Brown13 hours ago
michigan football helmet
Football

Former Buckeye Commit Wins Second B10 Title With Michigan

By Christopher Breiler17 hours ago
nyckoles harbor
Recruiting

Recruit To Watch: Five-Star Freak Athlete Puts Michigan In Top Group

By Brandon Brown20 hours ago
trevor keegan
Football

Reporter Claims Penn State - Not Michigan - Is Greatest Threat To Ohio State

By Christopher BreilerMay 30, 2022
malachi coleman
Recruiting

Recruit To Watch: 6-foot-5 Speed Demon To Officially Visit Michigan

By Brandon BrownMay 30, 2022
DSC_1760 (4)
Football

Four Reasons Why JJ McCarthy Should Start This Fall

By Christopher BreilerMay 28, 2022