Highest-Ranked Pledge Decommits From Michigan

Michigan's struggles on the recruiting trail are piling up in a hurry.

Despite hosting dozens of recruits throughout the month of June, Michigan hasn't been getting commitments. Couple that with some of its top targets eliminating the Wolverines and the struggles on the recruiting trail are apparent. Now, the highest-ranked pledge has decided to decommit.

Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson, who hadn't been very committed anyway, is now officially back on the market after publicly decommitted from the Wolverines via Twitter.

Wilson checks in at 6-2, 213 pounds and can really run. Obviously he's from the state of Florida, so Michigan landing him in the first place was a big deal. However, it always felt like it would be tough to keep him in the fold and now he's uncommitted.

