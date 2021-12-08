Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Michigan Lands Fast, Athletic 2023 Linebacker

    Michigan's on-field success is already bearing fruit.
    Author:

    Michigan is winning on the field and winning on the recruiting trail. After landing monstrous offensive tackle Andrew Gentry a little earlier, Michigan has gone back to the well. Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln outside linebacker Raylen Wilson has committed to the Wolverines over Georgia.

    At 6-2, 213 pound, Wilson is extremely rangy and athletic. He can really run and because of that, picked up more than 30 offers before he even finished his junior year of high school. 

    Wilson's finalists, ironically, were Georgia and Michigan and he chose the Wolverines. He also had offers in hand from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC among others. To put it bluntly, everyone wanted this kid.

    Read More

    raylen wilson
    Recruiting

    Michigan Lands Fast, Athletic 2023 Linebacker

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_17255893_168388427_lowres (1)
    Football

    Michigan Lands Behemoth Offensive Lineman

    3 hours ago
    terrance williams
    Basketball

    Takeaways: Michigan Rolls In Lincoln

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17295613_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Jim Harbaugh Makes Coaching History

    20 hours ago
    josh gattis
    Football

    Josh Gattis Wins Major Award

    Dec 7, 2021
    _xlarge
    Football

    Aidan Hutchinson Named Finalist for 2021 Lott IMPACT Trophy

    Dec 7, 2021
    jim harbaugh
    Football

    Jim Harbaugh Looking To Add More Hardware

    Dec 7, 2021
    aidan hutchinson
    Football

    Aidan Hutchinson's Latest Draft Stock

    Dec 7, 2021