Michigan Lands Fast, Athletic 2023 Linebacker

Michigan is winning on the field and winning on the recruiting trail. After landing monstrous offensive tackle Andrew Gentry a little earlier, Michigan has gone back to the well. Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln outside linebacker Raylen Wilson has committed to the Wolverines over Georgia.

At 6-2, 213 pound, Wilson is extremely rangy and athletic. He can really run and because of that, picked up more than 30 offers before he even finished his junior year of high school.

Wilson's finalists, ironically, were Georgia and Michigan and he chose the Wolverines. He also had offers in hand from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC among others. To put it bluntly, everyone wanted this kid.