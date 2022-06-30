Skip to main content

Top Target Now Set To Decide Tomorrow

Michigan has been struggling on the recruiting trail as of late, but help could be on the way tomorrow.

For the last few weeks, Michigan has been dealing with top targets committing elsewhere, once-interested prospects eliminating the Wolverines from contention and a high-profile decommitment from four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson, who had been U-M's highest-ranked commit. Tomorrow, Jim Harbaugh and Co. may finally get some good news.

Several prospects are slated to make their decision tomorrow, including Philadelphia Imhotep Institute linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, who actually announced earlier today via Twitter that he'll now be announcing his choice tomorrow.

Bridgeman is expected to pick the Wolverines per several reputable sources in the recruiting industry, including 247 Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, who rarely picks incorrectly. Bridgeman boasts more than 30 offers from schools like Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others. If Michigan can land him, it would definitely be the best piece of news from the trail in a while.

At 6-2, 230 pounds, Bridgeman has elite size for the linebacker position and can really run. When you put on the tape, that's exactly what you see — a big kid chasing down smaller kids and hitting them hard when he gets there.

Bridgeman is currently considered the No. 20 linebacker in the country by 247 Sports and is a consensus four-star prospect. 

