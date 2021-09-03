Recruiting Rundown: Week 1 - Western Michigan

Each week on Thursday, we'll take a look back at the week's developments on the recruiting trail. When Michigan is home, obviously visitors will be in town, and when Michigan is away, offers are still going out and the coaches will be out on the road scouting players. Combine that with prospects trimming lists, recapping their visits and competing for their high school teams, and there's plenty to talk about.

September 1

September 1 is a big day on the college football recruiting calendar, because that's the first day that Division I college coaches can start actively recruiting athletes who are in their junior year of high school.

This can be good and bad news for recruits because the communication floodgates truly open on that day. College coaches can personally start reaching out to high school juniors through, emails, letters in the mail, texts and social media posts like direct messages.

Basically as soon as the clock hit midnight heading into September 1, prospects across the country started to post whatever they received from schools. Michigan's theme this year — #RareHeir23 - The Jordan Year — for the '23 class.

These customized graphics aren't the same thing as an official offer, but they do indicate who Michigan is interested in at this time. With more than 145 offers out to 2023 prospects, the Wolverines are definitely casting a wide net. All throughout the last couple of days juniors started posting the graphics they received from Michigan, including West Bloomfield (Mich.) High offensive guard Amir Herring, who figures to be a major target for the maize and blue.

For juniors, it just got real. They've been able to visit campuses since June, but the pandemic really threw a wrench into the process for them last year. Receiving these customized graphics, texts and direct messages lets them know who is really interested.