WATCH: Tyler Morris Is A Big Play Waiting To Happen

Bolingbrook (Ill.) Nazareth Academy wide receiver Tyler Morris is a very nice addition to Michigan's 2022 recruiting class. The former teammate of freshman quarterback JJ McCarthy put up massive numbers as a sophomore with U-M's highly touted freshman under center, so the two are obviously hoping to recreate that in Ann Arbor. Morris' season was cut to just three games last year, but as a tenth grader, he amassed more than 1,700 yards and scored 24 touchdowns.

Strengths

As a young receiver, Morris is pretty complete. He's fast, quick, gets separation and catches the ball naturally. He has really good body control and plays bigger than his listed 6-0, 175 pounds because of his ability to go up and get the ball. His biggest strength, however, is creating once the ball is in his hands. He lines up all over the formation, including in the backfield, and is very natural as a runner. He makes people miss in space, breaks tackles often for someone of his stature and has enough long speed to pull away once he gets into the open field.

He also shows that he likes the physical aspect of the game when trying to break away from tacklers and press coverage and especially when playing defensive back. He has no issue with sticking his face in the fan, making a big hit or taking on bigger players. Those are great qualities for a wide receiver, especially one that is tailor made to get the ball closer to the line of scrimmage in order to pick up yards after the catch.

Weaknesses

As far as playing the game, Morris doesn't have any noticeable weaknesses. The only concern for him at the next level is his size. He's not very tall at 6-0, and he's also pretty slight at just 175 pounds. It obviously hasn't hindered him in high school, but you always wonder just a bit about guys like that in college.

There also isn't much footage of him blocking, but based on how he tackles as a defender, he's definitely capable of playing a physical brand of football for his size. Jim Harbaugh has always loved receivers who block, so it stands to reason that Morris is serviceable there even though he probably hasn't done it much in high school.