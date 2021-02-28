BREAKING: Top Target Will Johnson Commits To Michigan

Michigan has landed one of its top overall targets in the 2022 class.

Michigan was already off to a phenomenal start in the secondary in the 2022 class and it just got a lot better with the commitment of Grosse Pointe (Mich.) Grosse Point South cornerback Will Johnson.

At 6-3, 190 pounds, Johnson is a long and lean and very sticky in coverage. He runs extremely well and has exceptional ball skills as a defender due to his background on offense. He still has room to add weight but already plays a physical brand of football in coverage and against the run. Even though he still has a senior year of high school left, he's quite complete as a cornerback.

Johnson picked the Wolverines over Ohio State and USC, but also held offers from Arizona State, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.