Recruit To Watch: Massive, Athletic Offensive Tackle Ready To Officially See Ann Arbor

Michigan is getting ready to host several top targets over the next few weeks, including an offensive tackle who is very high on the Wolverines already.

Lee's Summit (Mo.) Lee's Summit North offensive tackle Cayden Green picked up his offer from Michigan over a year ago and he's been to Ann Arbor several times since then. In about three weeks, from June 17-19, he'll spend 48 hours in Ann Arbor on an official visit.

If you scroll through Green's Twitter feed, you'll see that he posts about his recruitment a lot. You'll also see Michigan show up on that feed a lot. There are several recruiting graphics from Michigan, pictures in the uniform from past trips and even one shot of his mother sporting a Michigan shirt, which is always a good thing.

With all that said, Oklahoma is believed to be leading in his recruitment right now. But official visits can swing things in a big way, and he's got several coming up.

At 6-5, 310 pounds, Green already has college size despite having a lot of room to improve his body. He has some bad weight, but no much, and moves extremely well for a young man his size. He checks all the boxes when it comes to the ideal physical traits for an offensive tackle — arm length, hand size, overall strength, foot agility and agility — but isn't necessarily considered a polished product. He's really good at everything already, but still has room to get better. That's why more than 30 schools want him.

Green has already checked out Nebraska in an official capacity and will still see U-M along with Oklahoma, LSU and Missouri before making his decision live on CBS Sports HQ on July 8. Michigan is obviously in the mix and will have a real shot to land him with visit season upon us.