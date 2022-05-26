Recruit To Watch: Prospect With 35+ Offers Preparing For Michigan Official

June is going to be a very busy month for Michigan when it comes to official and unofficial visits.

Michigan offered St. Louis Christian Brothers College running back/athlete Jeremiyah Love back in mid-February and the two parties have been heavily interested in each other ever since. So much so, that love is scheduled to officially visit Ann Arbor June 9-11.

The 6-0, 195-pounder has reeled in 35+ offers over the course of his recruitment and obviously Michigan has risen to the top part of his list. Notre Dame is also up near the top for Love, as he's schedule to visit South Bend the week after his trip to Ann Arbor. The in-state Missouri Tigers, along with Alabama, Oregon, Georgia, Tennessee and Wisconsin are also squarely in the mix for Love.

It has been reported that Michigan cornerbacks coach Steve Clinkscale made the offer to Love, leading some to believe that he might be viewed as an athlete who could play on defense by the Michigan staff. However, Love shows immense promise as a runner and is very likely getting looked at as a ball carrier.

As a junior, Love ran for 996 yards and 14 touchdowns on 95 carries. The versatile athlete also shines on the track. As a sophomore, he won the Class 5 100-meter championship with a time of 10.76. He also has a 22-foot-long jump under his belt.