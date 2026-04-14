Michigan Football Reportedly Leading in Recruitment of Four-Star Running Back

Michigan football is continuing to build momentum on the recruiting trail under head coach Kyle Whittingham.

According to a report from Rivals' Chad Simmons, the Wolverines have become the frontrunner to land four-star running back Tyson Robinson out of Brandon in Mississippi.

Michigan has taken the lead for a 4-star RB after recent trip to Ann Arbor, @ChadSimmons_ reports 〽️



“The atmosphere is big there. A lot of people love the community, and that stands out.”



Read: https://t.co/YDQjndX69u pic.twitter.com/NJAWbVcS6r — Rivals (@Rivals) April 13, 2026

Robinson, who ranks as the No. 154 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings, has made two recent visits to Ann Arbor, including one this past weekend, which strengthened his relationship with the program and with running backs coach Tony Alford.

Robinson also ranks as the seventh-best running back in the class of 2027 and is the No. 5 prospect in the state of Mississippi, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Robinson on his Michigan interest

The 5-foot-9, 195-pounder told Rivals that he went back to Ann Arbor for a second time in such a short period to spend more time with Alford.

"After a great first visit, I went back to spend more time with Coach Alford,” Robinson told Rivals. “He really makes it feel like home.”

Robinson added to Rivals that Alford takes time to talk about things outside of football, which is another aspect he likes about the U-M running backs coach.

"Coach Alford is like a father figure that’s going to be a hard coach. We talk about a lot of things, not just football. I like that about him," Robinson told Rivals. "He makes it feel good and like home too. Around him, I feel comfortable, and he tells me I’m his No. 1 priority.”

After the pair of visits, the Wolverines have pulled ahead early in Robinson's recruitment.

"Michigan is leading,” Robinson said to Rivals. “It could always change, but coach Alford is making a big push.”

With the success the Wolverines have had in recruiting running back under the leadership of coach Alford, it comes as no surprise that Michigan is in the hunt to land another big-time back this cycle.

Michigan Wolverines run game coordinator Tony Alford arrives off the bus prior to the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wolverines are proving they are able to not only recruit the running back position, but have shown they can also develop those players and turn their talent into on-field results. The proof was in the pudding just this past season with Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall carrying the Wolverines' offense at times under Alford's mentorship.

Now, fans will get to see what true freshman Savion Hiter can do on the field this season and Alford and the staff continue to try to build for the future at the position group.