What Landing 2027 4-Star OT Lincoln Mageo Would Mean for Michigan

Lincoln Mageo is in Ann Arbor on an official visit to the Wolverines.

The 6’4” 280 lb. recruit is a highly sought after class of 2027 talent, one whom the Wolverines are enmeshed in a recruitment battle over. A California product, Mageo has earned the four stars next to his name and has attracted significant interest from Utah, Washington, USC, and others for his commitment.

However, it is the Wolverines who are now favored to emerge from the fracas with another additive piece for their burgeoning 2027 recruitment class. Before Mageo’s official visit, a Michigan insider placed a prediction for the Wolverines to land Mageo, and the house should be in order well ahead of Mageo’s announcement, which he has set for July 11th.

More Utah benefits for the Wolverines

Mageo’s commitment would be yet another benefit from the Utah windfall which has accompanied Kyle Whittingham’s move. The former Utah offensive line coach and current Michigan one Jim Harding has taken the lead in Mageo’s commitment, retaining his interest across time zones as much of the Utah staff and program structure transferred to Michigan.

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Whittingham’s staff have done a good job extending the Michigan name across the country in terms of recruitment, often tapping into the south to target athletes thus far. A second Californian commit in their 2027 class would signify their continued cross-country influence, reinforcing the Michigan brand.

Mageo on the Michigan offensive line

The offensive line was a turbulent position group last year. Between resurfacing injury problems, youth, and a disjointed coaching approach, quarterback protection was a question mark all season.

Bryce Underwood was sacked 20 times the past season, far too frequently for a quarterback possessing the athleticism and escape ability that Underwood has. Even more problematically, consistent pressure often forced the freshman quarterback out of his comfort zone, contributing to the inaccurate throws that plagued his campaign.

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In 2026, the offensive line is looking like an improved position group, with health, experience, and new coaching contributing to a resurgence of what has been a stand-out strength in recent Michigan history. Further, most of those slated to start or challenge for a starting position this season are only sophomores or juniors, meaning this season could be the first of a multiyear progression and blossoming for the protective unit.

Mageo would join four-star Jakari Lipsey, three-star Sidney Rouleau, and three-star Louis Esposito as offensive line commitments in the 2027 class, entering Ann Arbor as a key reinforcement to what should be a more seasoned and higher performing offensive line than what took the field last year.

#Michigan four-star OL commit Sidney Rouleau (@RouleauSidney) says he plans on recruiting four-star OL Lincoln Mageo (@lincoln_mageo) over the weekend.



Both are taking official visits to Ann Arbor. pic.twitter.com/IKbHxUGPpW — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) June 4, 2026

Mageo should be a bolstering and solidifying addition to Michigan's offensive line, an important element in reconstructing Michigan's standing as a preeminent offensive line unit in the country.