Michigan Commit Will Johnson Makes SI All-American Watch List

The Michigan native and current Michigan commit is regarded as one of the top cornerbacks in the country.

As Michigan commit Will Johnson prepares for his final year of high school football, the preseason accolades are already pouring in.

Most recently, Johnson was listed at No. 5 on the SI All-American Watch List for the top ten cornerbacks in the county. John Garcia Jr., Director of Football Recruiting for Sports Illustrated, recently broke down Johnson's placement on the list.

"The biggest cornerback on the list, in a year of big corners, Johnson is built to combat the tall and lengthy outside receivers every offensive coordinator likes in the boundary, near the sticks and in the red zone. The in-state pledge to Michigan isn't just tall and lengthy, though, he attacks the football at an extremely high level. He moonlights successfully on offense as a wideout and occasional ball carrier, flashing natural athleticism and play-making instincts. Back in the secondary, Johnson is a willing run supporter, can bully pass catchers at the line of scrimmage and has a feel for feeling the opponent without interfering down the field. The straight-line speed shows up on tape, as does patience in his technique as one of the more polished cover men in the country."

At 6-3, 190 pounds, Johnson is a long and lean and very sticky in coverage. He runs extremely well and has exceptional ball skills as a defender due to his background on offense. He still has room to add weight but already plays a physical brand of football in coverage and against the run. Even though he still has a senior year of high school left, he's quite complete as a cornerback.

Johnson picked the Wolverines over Ohio State and USC, but also held offers from Arizona State, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.