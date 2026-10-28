Michigan Still in Running for 2028's No. 1 Overall Recruit Kellan Hall

The Michigan Wolverines remain in the running for Kellan Hall, the No. 1 overall prospect of the 2028 recruiting class. The program will learn of his choice soon, and the consensus five-star defensive lineman will announce his commitment decision during Jan. 3's Under Armour All-American Game.

In addition to Michigan, Hall lists 11 other schools among his finalists: LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, Oregon, Texas, and Ohio State. He also received offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, and Indiana, among others.

Where does Michigan stand among Hall's suitors?

Kellan Hall, Christian Academy Of Louisville defensive lineman, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite losing three of their last four games, the Wolverines remain among the top contenders for Hall's services. According to On3.com's Steve Wiltfong, Hall "had great visits to Michigan, Oregon, Texas A&M, and Georgia" in recent weeks. The performance of Michigan's defense, which enters this week ranked No. 3 overall in the nation by ESPN's SP+, certainly doesn't hurt.

At the same time, the recent on-field downturn and other factors might have caused the Wolverines to slip behind some of Hall's other suitors. Wilfong reports that among those four programs, "the Bulldogs likely gave him the most to think about" following his last visit to Athens, Georgia.

Hall has three more visits scheduled for November before making his decision at the Under Armour All-American Game, including trips to Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Ohio State. Understandably, those visits could alter how his suitors stack up against one another, with some schools potentially dropping out of consideration altogether. Given that timeline, how the Wolverines and the other programs perform on the field over the rest of the season could also affect the outcome of Hall's recruitment.

Which school appears to have the edge in Hall's recruitment?

Christian Academy of Louisville’s Kellan Hall (53) before the game against Owensboro at Centurion Stadium in Louisville. August 28, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hall, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, seems to have serious interest in staying in the state. The Kentucky Wildcats and new head coach Will Stein have made a considerable push for his services, getting Hall to attend the program's 35-34 win over LSU.

"What a great night for the state of Kentucky," Hall said after Kentucky's win over LSU. "A sold-out crowd, something that I haven't seen at Kroger Field in my lifetime. It's hard to explain because it was a night where it was really about being a kid and not a recruit. Really emotional, with so many of my family and friends being in attendance.

"Kentucky definitely has my attention, and we will see where it goes from here. They made a statement to the rest of the country tonight."

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage