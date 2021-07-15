Sports Illustrated home
Michigan Commit Tay'Shawn Trent Being Watched Closely This Season

Big-bodied wide receiver commit Tay'Shawn Trent is on a lot of radars as he prepares for his senior season.
Now at Harper Woods High School, Michigan commit Tay'Shawn Trent is poised for a big senior season. The big receiver has all of the physical tools to be dominant, and is expected to put up solid numbers before embarking on his Michigan career. Because of that, recruiting services are paying close attention to him.

Most recently, Trent was listed at No. 21 on the SI All-American Watch List for the top 25 wide receivers in the country. John Garcia Jr., Director of Football Recruiting for Sports Illustrated, recently broke down Trent's placement on the list.

Another big frame on our list, Trent is also a two-sport standout with that combination of power and finesse on the basketball court. It translates on the field in a big way not only where one would expect it, at the apex and when contested, but with intriguing quickness relative to his immense size. Trent of course excels in the vertical game, with ball tracking skill and stacking ability, but has some release polish and plus ability after the catch as a one-cut style runner. The Michigan commitment isn't easy to bring down or check near the line of scrimmage and he has some juice at the top of the route, elements that will help dispel any flex tight end projections from our staff.

At 6-4, 210 pounds, Trent is a long and strong athlete with a lot of upside. He runs very well and has great ball skills as outlined by Garcia. He will likely add some weight and reshape his body a bit once at Michigan but he's already got the size and strength to be a problem for some defensive backs even at the college level. He will need to continue working on his route running and short space quickness in and out of his breaks, but he's well above average there already for a receiver of his stature.

Trent picked the Wolverines over schools like Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia. Some think more attention is coming for him now that he's at a different school and more on the radar, but he's been committed to Michigan for a while and doesn't appear to be wavering.

