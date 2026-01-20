Top recruits already impressed with new Michigan staff under Kyle Whittingham

Now that the winter transfer portal window has ended, the new Michigan football staff is starting to keep an eye on the future beyond the 2026 season.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham and the Wolverines will be inheriting a few early 2027 commits and a class that ranks No. 11 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Those commits currently include QB Peter Bourque, EDGE Recarder Kitchen, offensive lineman Tristan Dare and defensive lineman Louis Esposito.

However, according to a report from Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, the commits aren't the only ones who the new Wolverines' staff has made a strong impression on in the 2027 cycle.

Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham waves at the crowd as he is being introduced on the floor during the first half between Michigan and USC at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What top recruits are saying about Michigan

Athlete Bode Sparrow, the No. 84 prospect according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, is very intrigued by the Wolverines, partly due to having a prior relationship with the Michigan staff when many of them were at Utah, which is Sparrow's home state.

"The history and winning tradition speaks for itself!” Sparrow told Rivals. “They are a blue blood no doubt. It really excites me because I have really good relationships with the previous Utah and BYU staffs from in the state and now they took over Michigan. I really want to get up there and check the place out for myself. I love what they are building already with their time there. They will be elite."

Wide receiver coach Micah Simon and the Wolverines recently extended an offer to Las Vegas (Nev.) receiver and Georgia commit Gavin Honroe, as he said he is planning on looking into his offer from Michigan.

"I will visit Michigan sometime in the spring for sure," Honroe told Wiltfong.

Michigan football tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham, left, and wide receivers coach Micah Simon looks on during football head coach Kyle Whittingham’s introduction during the first half between Michigan and USC at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two-way athlete Darrell Mattison from Morgan Park in Chicago received an offer from Michigan last week and has quickly become one of the staff's biggest priorities in the Midwest, according to Wiltfong.

"What excites me about Michigan is the standard they play at and how they develop guys in the secondary,” Mattison told Rivals. “I like how physical the defense is and the culture around the program.”

Michigan signed the top back in the 2026 class in Savion Hiter, but running backs coach Tony Alford and company have intentions of keeping the momentum going on the recruiting trail as it relates to the position.

The Wolverines are high on several players in the 2027 class, including the Rivals Industry's No. 5 ranked running back in Noah Roberts.

"What excites me the most is how much Coach Whittingham and his staff use the running backs in their offense and my relationship with Coach Alford is really solid,” Roberts, an Arizona native, told Rivals.

Nov 30, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan Wolverines coach Tony Alford reacts to fans heckling him after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images