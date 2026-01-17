Newest Michigan football commit breaks down why he chose the Wolverines

On Friday night, Michigan football landed athlete Salesi Moa, who was previously signed with Utah's class of 2026.

Moa, who was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 54 player (according to the Rivals Industry Rankings) in the class of 2026 who hails from Ogden, Utah, announced his decision during the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii, just a few days after entering the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder broke down his decision with Rivals in light of the move to flip from Utah to the Maize and Blue and why Michigan is the right fit for him moving forward.

Moa explains why he chose the Wolverines

"I've very excited about my decision," Moa said. "Michigan is a great fit for me and it’s where I feel God was leading me."

Moa also said he feels Michigan and playing in the Big Ten provide the "biggest stage" that one could play on in college football.

"Big 10 football is one of the biggest stages there is and it doesn’t get bigger than playing at the Big House. That’s not a knock at Utah at all, that’s a big stage too but I feel this is the biggest stage there is.”

Of course, when Moa first committed to Utah, he pledged to Kyle Whittingham, who made the move over to Ann Arbor in late December just weeks after Michigan fired Sherrone Moore.

Moa said he has built strong connections with the Wolverine staff and has felt comfortable with those coaches throughout his process.

"It’s not just coach Whitt but coach (Jason) Beck (OC) and coach (Micah) Simon (WR coach) too,” Moa said. “I have great relationships with all of those guys and I’m really comfortable with them. Coach Simon is a great receiver coach and I was excited to play for him when I was committed to Utah. Now I’ll have that chance at Michigan so I really feel everything worked out the way it was supposed to.”

Michigan football tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham, left, and wide receivers coach Micah Simon looks on during football head coach Kyle Whittingham’s introduction during the first half between Michigan and USC at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although Moa plays both defensive back and receiver at a high level, he said he will start out as a wideout with the Maize and Blue as that's his "favorite position," but also expects to work in at safety.

Moa' s older brother, Aisea Moa, has not officially announced a commitment to Michigan yet, but it's fully expected he will become a Wolverine after Michigan offered him last week. Aisea Moa played linebacker with Michigan State in 2025 and has a year of eligibility remaining.

Michigan State's Evan Boyd WR Aisea Moa, left, tackles Boston College's urbo Richard during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It’s going to be very cool for me,” Salesi Moa said. “I’ve never had a chance to play with either of my big brothers so for us to have one year together is going to be great. Aisea and Sione played together and now I’ll have that chance too. Our family is very close so this is something we’re all excited about.”

The Moa brothers are nephews to Michigan defensive ends/EDGE coach Lewis Powell.