Michigan Athletics Secures NIL Partnership With Huge Brand

Michigan Athletics announced a Name, Image and Likeness partnership with Venmo on Tuesday via a press release from the university.

According to the release, the NIL content initiative will feature 27 University of Michigan student-athletes, with one from each varsity program serving as representation.

The release states the program is designed to connect student-athletes with fans and will empower participants to create original content on their social media platforms showcasing how they use Venmo in their every day lives, from managing money on the go to getting paid for their work.

The student-athletes will be sharing stories about their lives, finances, and what it means to be a student-athlete in the NIL era, to how they spend and save to how they represent their school pride with the Michigan Venmo Debit Card, according to the release.

Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines helmets sit on the field before a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Statement from Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel on the collaboration

"The collaboration with Venmo is an incredible opportunity for Michigan and our student-athletes -- not only to partner with an outstanding brand on an NIL agreement, but to do so in a way that authentically reflects who we are," said Manuel. "Featuring a student-athlete from each of our teams sends a powerful message about the depth of talent, leadership, and impact across our entire department. This is the first of what we hope will be many cross-sport partnerships as we continue to pursue competitive excellence while expanding NIL opportunities for our student-athletes. We're proud to help create pathways that support them in competition, in the classroom, and as they build their personal brands and NIL goals."

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel walks on the court after 96-66 win over USC at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Statement from Venmo

"NIL didn't just change the rules -- it created a new generation of athlete-entrepreneurs," said Amy Bonitatibus, chief communications & corporate affairs, PayPal. "At Venmo, financial empowerment is core to who we are, so partnering with Michigan Athletics to help every athlete build their brand and get paid on their terms was a natural fit. We're proud to support them, not just as a payment tool, but as a platform invested in their future."

The program, according to the press release from Michigan Athletics, launched on Tuesday with social posts from each athlete's platform and continues throughout the spring.