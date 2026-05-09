Michigan Coach Kyle Church Explains How Brandon McCoy is More Than Just a 5-Star Talent

After winning the national title, Michigan signed a six-man 2026 recruiting class that is considered a consensus top-five class. The Wolverines like all six members of their class, but Michigan received a late boost when five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr. committed to it.

McCoy Jr. pledged to the Wolverines during Michigan's Final Four game against Arizona. It was at halftime, and McCoy Jr. opted to go ahead and commit to Michigan while he was speaking with the legendary Fab Five.

The Sierra Canyon prospect is a consensus five-star and he is ranked as high as No. 3, according to Rivals. While he is in the class of 2026, Michigan assistant coach Kyle Church recently said McCoy Jr. is more like a transfer addition with the timing of his commitment.

"I think obviously Brandon McCoy is a high school player, but he almost feels like a portal addition," said Church while appearing on Defend the Block. "Just giving his talent and his ability to impact right away, and also giving the timing of his commitment, that felt like almost like a bonus portal addition.

A three-level scorer

Standing at 6'5" with a 6'10" wingspan, McCoy Jr. is instantly an offensive threat. He can drop his head and get to the rim with the ability to finish. He can create his own shot off the dribble, and while this three-point game will need a little work, he has the ability to knock down shots from long range.

What's even better about McCoy Jr. is his ability to defend. He is considered one of the better defenders in the class, and that's important to play at Michigan.

"Brandon’s a super long, rangy, athletic, you know, he’s exactly what you, a build and create your 2K guard should look like," said Church. "He’s a wonderful young man, excited to be here, excited to come get better.

"I think he’s excited about the environment that I just mentioned, that we’re gonna have a lot of fun. We’re gonna work really hard. We’re gonna play together. And he is a, like I said, it felt like a portal addition given the timing and the talent. And it was a heck of a boost before the portal even opened."

As of now, it appears that McCoy Jr. will battle for the starting '3' spot on Michigan's roster next season. The Wolverines have signed three transfer big men, but haven't landed a wing yet. McCoy Jr. could be that answer, or he could also play a Trey McKenney role as a 'starter' off the bench.