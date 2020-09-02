SI.com
2022 OT Braden Miller 'Extremely Excited' By Michigan Offer

Eric Rutter

With the 2022 class taking center stage as the contact period opened up yesterday, the Michigan coaching staff was notably active in the state of Colorado, and Brandon Brown reported that four lineman picked up U-M scholarship offers to boot.

One of those prospects is Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest offensive tackle Braden Miller, a three-star prospect who holds eight offers at this juncture. Miller stands at 6-6 and 245 pounds, so he already has the length portion of the equation down, but he'll likely need to continue adding size and strength to make an impact at the Power Five level.

