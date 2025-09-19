Spartan Nation

3 USC Defenders Who Could Give Michigan State Major Problems

These are the players on the Trojan defense that Michigan State should watch out for.

Jacob Cotsonika

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) gestures during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) gestures during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
A lot of talk has (deservedly) been about No. 25 USC's high-powered offense this week. But a big reason the Trojans are 3-0 with all three games being by multiple scores is their defense. USC hasn't allowed more than 20 points in any of its first three games.

Several potential difference-makers prowl the defensive side for the Trojans. Here are three of them.

S Bishop Fitzgerald

Nov 11, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack safety Bishop Fitzgerald (19) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

An incoming transfer from NC State, safety Bishop Fitzgerald has been playing like an All-American so far this season.

Fitzgerald already has three interceptions this year, one going for a touchdown. He's one of only five players in the country with that many picks, one of just two at the Power Four level, and the only one in the Big Ten.

Pro Football Focus's 93.8 grade for Fitzgerald is also first in the entire nation among safeties (min. 25 snaps). If MSU and quarterback Aidan Chiles want to have a good day through the air on Saturday, it will begin by figuring out where Fitzgerald is on the field and then staying away from it.

LB Eric Gentry

Oct 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Jonah Coleman (3) is stopped by Southern California Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) during the second overtime at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Fifth-year senior Eric Gentry has been one of the best linebackers in the Big Ten so far. He's coming off a monster performance against Purdue, where he made eight tackles that included three for a loss and two sacks.

Gentry's 21 total tackles this year are first on the team; all of them have been solo tackles. His three sacks are also first on the Trojan defense.

Last year was supposed to be Gentry's final year of eligibility, as well, but he got hurt four games into the season, which allowed him to redshirt. He appeared in a fifth game, but it was USC's bowl game, and those don't count towards the redshirt rule.

DE Kameryn Crawford

Just behind Gentry on USC's sack chart is defensive end Kameryn Crawford, who has 2.5 sacks this season.

Crawford, a true sophomore, has been one of the rising stars on the Trojans' defense. He played in eight games and started four as a true freshman and recorded two sacks. Now, he's a full-time starter and will be someone that MSU offensive tackles Stanton Ramil and Conner Moore need to be ready for.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Michigan State's game against USC is set to kick off at 11:05 p.m. ET on Saturday night. The game will be televised on FOX, with also-Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jason Benetti and former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III on the call.

Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.