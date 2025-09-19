3 USC Defenders Who Could Give Michigan State Major Problems
A lot of talk has (deservedly) been about No. 25 USC's high-powered offense this week. But a big reason the Trojans are 3-0 with all three games being by multiple scores is their defense. USC hasn't allowed more than 20 points in any of its first three games.
Several potential difference-makers prowl the defensive side for the Trojans. Here are three of them.
S Bishop Fitzgerald
An incoming transfer from NC State, safety Bishop Fitzgerald has been playing like an All-American so far this season.
Fitzgerald already has three interceptions this year, one going for a touchdown. He's one of only five players in the country with that many picks, one of just two at the Power Four level, and the only one in the Big Ten.
Pro Football Focus's 93.8 grade for Fitzgerald is also first in the entire nation among safeties (min. 25 snaps). If MSU and quarterback Aidan Chiles want to have a good day through the air on Saturday, it will begin by figuring out where Fitzgerald is on the field and then staying away from it.
LB Eric Gentry
Fifth-year senior Eric Gentry has been one of the best linebackers in the Big Ten so far. He's coming off a monster performance against Purdue, where he made eight tackles that included three for a loss and two sacks.
Gentry's 21 total tackles this year are first on the team; all of them have been solo tackles. His three sacks are also first on the Trojan defense.
Last year was supposed to be Gentry's final year of eligibility, as well, but he got hurt four games into the season, which allowed him to redshirt. He appeared in a fifth game, but it was USC's bowl game, and those don't count towards the redshirt rule.
DE Kameryn Crawford
Just behind Gentry on USC's sack chart is defensive end Kameryn Crawford, who has 2.5 sacks this season.
Crawford, a true sophomore, has been one of the rising stars on the Trojans' defense. He played in eight games and started four as a true freshman and recorded two sacks. Now, he's a full-time starter and will be someone that MSU offensive tackles Stanton Ramil and Conner Moore need to be ready for.
Michigan State's game against USC is set to kick off at 11:05 p.m. ET on Saturday night. The game will be televised on FOX, with also-Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jason Benetti and former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III on the call.
