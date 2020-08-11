Spartan Nation
Top Stories
MSU Football
All Stories
Big Ten

Big Ten Cancels College Football Season, Will Try to Play in Spring

McLain Moberg

After days of rumors and multiple publications citing sources who had information about the Big Ten's decision regarding the college football season, it's finally over.

Tuesday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference announced its postponement of 2020-21 fall sports, "including all regular-season contests and Big Ten Championships and Tournaments, due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The conference said they "relied on the medical advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee."

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has been concerned with player safety from the very beginning.

"The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward.

"As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall," said Warren.

"We know how significant the student-athlete experience can be in shaping the future of the talented young women and men who compete in the Big Ten Conference. Although that knowledge made this a painstaking decision, it did not make it difficult.

"While I know our decision today will be disappointing in many ways for our thousands of student-athletes and their families, I am heartened and inspired by their resilience, their insightful and discerning thoughts, and their participation through our conversations to this point. 

"Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so."

Men's and women's cross country, field hockey, men's and women's soccer, football, and women's volleyball are all postponed until further notice; however, the Big Ten said they would continue to evaluate their options, including playing in the spring if possible.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

Comments

All Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State '21 Commit Jake Renda Flips Commitment to Pitt

Three-star tight end Jake Renda decommits from MSU and joins Pittsburgh.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Players on the Possibility of No Football

A few Michigan State football players expressed their thoughts on the idea of no football and the #WeWantToPlay movement.

McLain Moberg

Report: Big Ten Voted to Cancel Season, Will Announce Tuesday

Dan Patrick reported the Big Ten voted to cancel their season and will make an official announcement Tuesday.

McLain Moberg

by

Eddie54

Michigan State Target Jaden Akins Sets Commitment Date

The Spartans are in the running for another top recruit in the nation.

McLain Moberg

Big Ten Announces Full-Contact Practices are on Hold

After schools around the league began fall camp on Thursday and Friday, the Big Ten puts full-contact practices on hold.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Mel Tucker 13th-Best Head Coach in Big Ten

Athlon Sports ranked Michigan State's Mel Tucker as the 13th overall head coach in the Big Ten.

McLain Moberg

Report: Power 5 Conferences Might Cancel Fall Sports

The Big Ten and other Power 5 conferences might be getting closer to canceling/postponing fall sports.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Anthony Misiewicz Reflects on MLB Debut

Having his MLB Debut on Opening Day, Anthony Misiewicz reflects back on his journey at Michigan State that led him to the Major Leagues.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Gained Zero Votes in First Amway Coaches Poll

Michigan State Football received zero votes in the first Amway Coaches Poll.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball: Most 5-Star Recruits in Big Ten

The Spartans now have the most five-star recruits in Big Ten history.

McLain Moberg