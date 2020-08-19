SI.com
Big Ten's Kevin Warren: CFB Season ‘Will Not be Revisited’

McLain Moberg

Wednesday afternoon Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren wrote a letter to the conference community to discuss the decision to postpone fall sports.

"The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited. The decision was thorough and deliberative and based on sound feedback, guidance, and advice from medical experts.

"Despite the decision to postpone fall sports, we continue our work to find a path forward that creates a healthy and safe environment for all Big Ten student-athletes to compete in the sports they love in a manner that helps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protects both student-athletes and the surrounding communities," Warren said.

The coronavirus played a big part in the cancelation of the Big Ten football season, but he felt the conference did its best to approach the situation safely.

"We consistently communicated our commitment to cautiously proceed one day at a time with the health, safety, and wellness of our student-athletes at the center of our decision-making process," said Warren.

"That is why we took simultaneous paths in releasing the football schedule, while also diligently monitoring the spread of the virus, testing, and medical concerns as student-athletes were transitioning to full-contact practice."

Regardless of the financial impact no fall sports might have on universities within the conference, Warren is adamant "financial considerations did not influence" their decision.

Click here if you wish to read about all the primary factors that led to the presidents final verdict.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

