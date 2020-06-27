Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through August 31

McLain Moberg

The Division I Council met Thursday afternoon during a virtual meeting and decided to extend the recruiting dead period for all sports through August 31.

Communication between coaching staffs and prospects is permitted, however in-person recruiting is prohibited, and any unofficial or official visits to campus are not allowed.

This is the fourth extension of the dead period since it was first implemented on March 13 and set to expire on April 15. Later, it received another extension through May 30, and another through the end of June and July.

The NCAA said, "the Men's and Women's Basketball Oversight Committees indicated they are not planning to recommend any changes to the summer access model that was adopted last week, which permits institutions to begin summer countable athletically related activities in basketball beginning July 20 and may include up to eight hours per week of weight training, conditioning and skill instruction, with not more than four hours of skill instruction."

In addition, council members granted waivers to modify the start dates for preseason practices in sports outside of football. It allows some more "acclimatization for fall sport student-athletes who missed out on spring participation opportunities and accounts for schedule changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack

Comments

All Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

For Michigan State's Jesse Johnson Coaching means Everything

Former MSU walk-on, Jesse Johnson continues to inspire young people.

McLain Moberg

by

MoSpart

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo named Best B1G Coach of the Decade

Tom Izzo, the longtime Spartan basketball coach, has been named the Big Ten's coach of the decade by Big Ten Network.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Draymond Green, All-Decade First Team

Michigan State's Draymond Green and Denzel Valentine have been named to the Big Ten Network's All-Decade first team.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State has the Best Logo in Big Ten Conference

The Spartans have the most appealing logo in the Big Ten.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman, Aaron Henry in East Lansing

Xavier Tillman Sr. and Aaron Henry, two Spartan basketball players who have declared for the NBA Draft, are back in East Lansing.

McLain Moberg

by

Maxtlr

Two more Michigan State Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19

Additional student-athletes at Michigan State University have tested positive for COVID-19.

McLain Moberg

Four-Star Guard Geno VanDeMark Puts Michigan State in Top-6

Geno VanDeMark, the No. 1 guard out of New Jersey, lists Michigan State in his top-6 schools.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State vs. Michigan, 15th Best Rivalry

Michigan State vs. Michigan is must-watch television when it comes to the best rivalries in all of college football.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Pauses Ticket Sales

The Spartan Ticket Office has temporarily paused football ticket sales as they figure out limiting attendance.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, All-Decade Second Team

Cassius Winston is now a member of the All-Decade second team as announced by Big Ten Network.

McLain Moberg