Michigan State Athletics: COVID-19 Testing Update

From September 29-October 6, Michigan State athletics conducted 69 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staffers.

Fifty-four athletes were tested with six individuals testing positive. At the same time, fifteen staff members received tests without any positive results.

However, new Big Ten policies have football players and coaches undergoing daily antigen testing six days a week.

"Anyone who returns a presumptive positive result from an antigen test is then required to take a PCR test," the university said in a press release Friday afternoon.

Earlier this week, the league announced hockey would adopt the same testing methods, while men's and women's basketball and volleyball are "utilizing Michigan State's COVID-19 Early Detection Program five times a week."

The saliva test results come back recommending clinical diagnostic testing (or not in some cases). Students involved in those three sports receiving a recommendation for clinical testing will take a PCR test.

Anyone involved in the remaining MSU sports is being encouraged to use the Early Detection Program. It's available to the entire student body and staff (it's also free).

"Given the updated testing protocol described above, the positivity rate for PCR tests is likely to increase as most all of the negative individuals taking part in the Big Ten's daily antigen testing and participating in the MSU COVID-19 Early Detection Program will not undergo regular surveillance PCR testing," MSU Athletics said.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1