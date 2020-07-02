Tom Izzo Releases Statement Supporting Black Lives Matter

Michigan State's Tom Izzo released a second statement reinforcing his support of standing together "for human rights and against racism."

It's the second time the Michigan State basketball coach has said something in support of the Black Lives Matter movement amidst protests around the country following the death of George Floyd.

His full statement is below.

"It's been five weeks since George Floyd's murder, and in the weeks that have followed, we've seen Americans of all races coming together to effect change. Individuals of all colors have taken to the streets, loudly sharing the message that Black Lives Matter. Difficult conversations about race are sprouting up everywhere. I've continued to have deep conversations with former and current players, which has served to not only further educate myself but also caused me to reevaluate what I have thought about issues in the past. The initial steps of change are happening. But the passage of time can create complacency. It becomes all too easy to return to what's comfortable in life. We can't allow that to happen. Fighting systemic racism, police brutality, and stopping other acts of violence against Black Americans has to be a priority and must remain a priority.

"It can't fade away from our mind because it's convenient or the moment has passed. It's been said this is a movement, not a moment. But that's only true if we continue to push the issue. As white Americans, we sometimes think it's enough to say that we aren't racist. But that's selfish – that's just being worried about ourselves. In life, as in sports, the best leaders care about others and influence others to act. Those of us in privileged positions must not stop using our platform to influence others to join and continue the fight. Despite all the positive momentum and people rallying together, we've seen people continue to make hateful statements, reminding us just how far we have to do. We have an obligation to stamp out racism wherever it presents itself, but especially when we see it in our own backyard.

"Recently, hateful messages from a Michigan State employee posted on social media have been seen nationally. And while the university has a process it must follow, as a leader, I also have a duty to speak out. An obligation to let our current players know they are supported, to let our past players and alums worldwide know that the University they love has their back, and most importantly, to let everyone know that hate won't be tolerated at Michigan State. It's an insult to our University. It's not what we stand for … it's not who we are."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack