Michigan State Names Allen Haller New Athletic Director

Alan Haller will take the place of Bill Beekman as the Director of Athletics at Michigan State University.

Alan Haller has been promoted to Michigan State Athletic Director and will replace Bill Beekman, who will now become the new Vice President of Strategic Relations after stepping down Aug. 5.

Haller's promotion was approved by the MSU Board of Trustees and was announced at their meeting on Sept. 1.

Haller was promoted from Assistant Vice President and Deputy Athletic Director, joining the staff in 2010. Haller was Beekman's second-in-command since 2019.

Haller is entering his 11th year with Michigan State athletics. He had a role in the past two football head coach search committees, helping hire Mark Dantonio and Mel Tucker, as well as being on the 1988 Michigan State football team.

Haller has a criminal justice degree from Michigan State and a masters degree in human resources from Central Michigan University. He was also a lieutenant for the Michigan State Police where he served for 13 years.