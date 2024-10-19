Michigan State Spartan Insider on the Bye Week Bounce
It's the best time of year to be a Spartan.
Michigan State is in the thick of its football season and basketball is just around the corner, already being headlined by events like Michigan State Madness, the exhibition game against Northern Michigan and Media Day.
On the latest episode of the Michigan State Insider podcast, our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Attorney Jonathan Schopp preview Jonathan Smith and the Spartans' Homecoming game against Iowa, discuss the development of quarterback Aidan Chiles, talk about the disrespect Tom Izzo's team has received going into its 2024-25 campaign, and more.
You can watch the episode below:
Below is Jonathan Smith's opening statement from his press conference on Monday:
Smith: "Well, bye week wrapped up, and I do think it came at a good time for us. Kind of about that midway point, played six games, the thorough look at, really, every play of those six games and analyzing a bunch of different ways. Looking for obviously, some tendencies, where we got to improve on some things we've done well, that we got to be able to build off of. I thought the coaches and the players did a nice job, with kind of doing that. Practice just on Wednesday last week. And then we did go last night, getting a little bit of a head start on Iowa. But I appreciate the approach the guys [took] through the week. And then there was some of just getting refreshed, a couple of days off, get their mind away from it. And so I was pleased with kind of how they approached the week. And now, we're headed into a big-time challenge coming on Saturday. Program I got a bunch of respect for -- the way they do things, the longevity of Coach [Kirk] Ferentz. Talk about one of the best in the business. I think I read that he just won his 200th game, which is just so impressive. I think it looks like an Iowa team that plays a physical brand of football -- running the thing, high-end defense, special teams is elite, they can beat you in the pass game offensively, a little bit on what they've shown in this first half the season, so we got a big-time challenge coming from Homecoming Weekend, so excited about getting a bunch of alumni back for a night game Saturday night."
