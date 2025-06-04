WATCH: MSU's Tom Izzo Speaks at J Batt's Introductory Press Conference
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- It was a packed house at Michigan State athletic director J Batt's introductory press conference on Wednesday.
The Spartan community is excited for this new age of Michigan State athletics, as Batt is expected to turn things around for a department that is held to a higher standard than most.
Michigan State's iconic basketball coach, Tom Izzo, has been serving as co-interim athletic director and was part of the search for the university's next athletic director.
Izzo discussed that process and more when he took the podium on Wednesday.
You can watch below:
Batt spoke shortly after Izzo. Below is a partial transcript of his address.
Batt: Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you so much for being here. This is an incredible moment, for me, for our family. And we're truly humbled to be here today together. Thank you.
"Let me start with a few thank you's. Certainly, President (Kevin) Guskiewicz, thank you for trusting me with this opportunity with this athletic department and for the ability to join your team.
"The Board of Trustees. thank you for your trust. Certainly, Kelly Tebay, our chair, thank you for all your help, through your support. We couldn't do it without your leadership and support, and thank you for that.
"Coach (Izzo), thank you. Jen Smith, thank you as well. Not only for your work as interim AD, but as we got to know each other through this process, I think I truly understood what it meant to be part of this family, and it's a huge part of what made it seem like home for Leah and I. So, thank you for that. Jen, I can't wait to work with you and continue to drive the excellence you've already established here each and every day.
"These are all-in jobs. I think as you get to know me, I'm an all-in person. Each and every day, all things. And you can't do that without a great family. And so, I want to just take a minute and thank my wife, Leah. She is my incredibly better half. Beyond blessed to have you, darling. So, thank you for your support. Boys, thank you for your sacrifice and your support. You look good in green."
