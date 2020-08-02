Spartan Nation
State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast: Episode VII

Hondo S. Carpenter

When you look around our world today, no matter the geographical location you stand on, our society has changed. The COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed us.

American's have long looked to sports to take us away from the real world for a chance to find a place that we all can unite around something that brings us together. But the pandemic has even impacted our sports lives.

What will college sports look like when it returns? What are the dynamics right now around sports? Taking a look at how Michigan State is handling things. We encourage you right now to take a listen.

In a frank and honest discussion about the state of college athletics, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp dig into all that is going on in sports and the roadmap back to normalcy.

The world is in flux with this global COVID-19 pandemic and it certainly has impacted the world of sports. We will attempt to navigate through it with you.

Agree or disagree with the opinions offered; this is a frank and refreshing conversation about where the sports world is.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

