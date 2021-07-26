2022 5-star SF Emoni Bates includes Michigan State in new Top-8

East Lansing, Mich. – Even though he decommitted from Michigan State earlier this year, Emoni Bates is still interested in Tom Izzo's program.

The No. 2 overall recruit in the 2022 class listed the Spartans in his new top-8 alongside Memphis, Baylor, Miami, Overtime Elite, Australia's NBL, and the NBA G-League.

At 6-foot-8 and 200-pounds, Bates is the best player in Michigan and the No. 1 small forward in his respective class, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

"Bates is a dangerous contested shot-maker who arguably is the best scorer in high school basketball. He can score in a variety of ways due to his ability to put the ball in the basket at all three levels. He is dangerous pulling up from deep in transition and has range that extends past the NBA three. Bates has a quick trigger and shoots over defenders with ease," Recruiting Analyst Brandon Jenkins wrote on Feb. 18. "He is unfazed when attempting jumpers with a high degree of difficulty due to his length, quick release, and touch. He also has instincts as a passer and will occasionally make the right find when a defense zeroes in on him. Defensively, there is a lot of potential there. He could be versatile on that end as he has the size, length, and fluidity to check multiple positions. Bates has multi-year all-star type potential in the association. Potential in which he displays while being extremely productive dominating the high school basketball scene in the scoring category."

Bates reopened his options in April, but with the NCAA's recent advancements pertaining to NIL, he could be one of college basketball's top earners.

