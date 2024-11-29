3 Players Leading Spartans Basketball Going Into Big Ten Play
The Michigan State Spartans have been playing some good basketball as of late, and while the whole team has found ways to contribute, these three men have elevated MSU to higher stages thus far in the young season.
G Jase Richardson
Jace Richardson, the MSU freshman, has been unstoppable for the Spartans as of the last few games. Richardson has raised his average point total per game to 10.4, but as of late, he has averaged 14.3 points over the last three games.
Richardson ranks third on the team in average points score, behind leader Jaden Atkins and second place Frankie Fidler. But what Richardson has excelled at more than any other of his teammates is three-point shooting. Richardson's 53.8 three-point percentage proves the boys need to get the ball to Richardson when behind.
F Jaxon Kohler
Another key player for MSU this season has been Jaxon Kohler. Kohler, a junior forward, has been keeping the Spartans momentum on their side with the amount of rebounds he has collected. Leading the team with 7.5 rebounds per game on average, Kohler's fight under the basket has propelled MSU to more points and longer possession time.
Kohler has also been a key for the free throw line, with a 73.7% at the line. Kohler has not been a shooter for MSU this season, averaging less than 10 points per game, but has been able to give MSU what they needed in key moments in the game.
G Jaden Akins
Jaden Akins has been performing too well not to throw his name in the hat for members of the MSU squad leading the team this season so far. Akins leads the team in average points per game, dropping 103 points in total thus far on the year.
Akins has been a leader for this MSU team, ranking second behind Kohler in rebounds, third on the team in assists, and third on the team in turnovers. Akins has given the Spartans the most production out of any other MSU member and has been a key contributor since the 2021-22 season.
MSU's next game comes against Minnesota, which will serve as the Spartans' first conference opponent this season.
