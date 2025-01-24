Can MSU Continue to Stay Hot Away From Home?
The Michigan State Spartans have been off the court for almost a week now, and it has been much-needed. The Spartans have found every possible way to keep their winning streak alive, even against one of the toughest competitors in the Big Ten, Illinois.
Not only that, but MSU has been finding ways to win on the road, currently 3-0 in road conference games.
Could the Spartans' matchup against Rutgers be another bulldozing performance?
MSU is riding one of the longest winning streaks within the NCAA. The win streak of 11 games, seven of which have been against other Big Ten teams, has elevated the Spartans to the top of the food chain. However, Rutgers does have some pieces that could take control of any game if not careful.
Scarlet Knights freshman guard Ace Bailey has already excelled in his first season with the program. Averaging 19.9 points a game, Bailey ranks in a first-place tie in average points per game in the conference.
Bailey is not the only weapon the Scarlet Knights possess, though, as another freshman guard, Dylan Harper, has also been electric for Rutgers. He sits in third place in the Big Ten, just behind Bailey, in average points per game, with 19.3.
The two freshmen leaders have been hard to scout for multiple teams, given it is their first year in the program. Both Bailey and Harper have led the team in points in 18 of the 19 games they have played. Rutgers has been controlled by the new kids on the block.
However, MSU has a more rounded team on paper when looking at the matchup. While the Scarlet Knights have two prominent shooters, the Spartan's point distribution is far better. While senior guard Jaden Akins leads the team in average points with 13.9, two are averaging 9 a game, and four are around 8 points a game.
Rutgers lost its last game out after winning two straight but may be running into the biggest boulder the Big Ten has to offer. MSU will look to push its undefeated conference play to eight straight as it hits the road, looking to attain its 17th win on the year.
