Can MSU's Defense Hold Off Penn State?
The Michigan State Spartans may be the hottest team in the Big Ten Conference. Pushing its winning streak closer to double digits, and sitting atop the standings of the conference, MSU has seemed to turn back the clock of success.
As they head into their meeting with the Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday, the Spartans continue to face teams that could potentially grab that brass ring they so desperately hang over their opponents' heads. For Penn State, though, its record does not reflect its team; it plays some pretty convincing basketball when the whole team is on the same page.
Going into the game with MSU, the Nittany Lions sit fifth in the Big Ten in average points per game, with 84.4. While the Spartans sit in seventh in the same category, averaging 81.3 points per game, MSU's defense will have to come to play if the Spartans want to push their winning streak another game.
On the season, MSU sits third in the Big Ten in average points allowed on defense. Behing the UCLA Bruins and Maryland Terrapins, Michigan State averaglly allows their opponents to score 66 points against them in a game. Unlucky for Penn State, that could be a similar fate for them this Wednesday.
Penn State is on a three-game losing streak. Averaging 68 points on their losing streak, the Spartans may have gotten lucky once more, facing the Nittany Lions when their backs are against the wall.
The Nittany Lions find themselves atop many Big Ten offensive categories but show a strong weakness when it comes to their defensive game. With a field-goal percentage of 48.6%, which ranks them fifth in the conference, Penn State sits 13th in the conference when it comes to average points allowed per game.
Allowing 70.6 points on average to their opponents, Penn State will likely have its hands full with MSU's offense themselves. Predicted to be a higher-scoring affair, both the Nittany Lions and Spartans have members of their squads that they must lean on to win the game from a defensive standpoint.
Senior center Szymon Zapala leads MSU with blocks per game, with 0.9, and also ranks second on the team when it comes to rebounding. His 7-foot frame adds a huge asset to the Spartans as they look to remain undefeated at home.
