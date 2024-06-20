Date and Place Announced For Michigan State-Oakland Men's Basketball Game
Michigan State men's basketball's annual meeting with Oakland will be held at a neutral site next season.
On Thursday, CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that the Spartans will face Oakland at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Dec. 17.
The programs' last two meetings have been at the Breslin Center. In 2021, they met at Little Caesars Arena when Michigan State defeated the Golden Grizzlies 90-78. The two teams also faced off at Little Caesars in 2019 and 2017.
Before the arena was built, Spartans and Golden Grizzlies met at the Palace of Auburn Hills every other year since 2008.
Oakland comes off an appearance in the 2024 NCAA Tournament where it knocked off No. 3-seeded Kentucky in the first round.
Michigan State is 21-0 against the Golden Grizzlies. While the all-time series is lop-sided, to say the least, it's always a fun in-state clash for fans of both programs to be excited for early in the season.
The Spartans played at Little Caesars Arena last year as well, where they defeated No. 6 Baylor 88-64 in perhaps their best win of the 2023-24 season.
Michigan State's full 2024-25 schedule is yet to be announced, but what is known so far is that the Spartans will face Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, USC and UCLA on the road. It will host Indiana, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Washington.
Little Caesars Arena is the home of the NBA's Detroit Pistons and the NHL's Detroit Red Wings.
