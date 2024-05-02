Michigan State Men's Basketball 2024-25 Home/Away Conference Games Announced
On Wednesday, Michigan State men's basketball announced its conference home and away games for the 2024-25 season.
Here are the Big Ten teams the Spartans will be playing on the road:
Iowa
Maryland
Northwestern
Ohio State
Rutgers
Illinois
Michigan
Minnesota
UCLA
USC
UCLA and USC, of course, will be joining the Big Ten from the Pac-12 and are not teams Michigan State has seen very often in its history.
The Spartans have only faced the Bruins 11 times, an all-time series that UCLA leads 7-4. The two teams last met in the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament when UCLA came out on top 86-80. The Bruins went on to advance all the way to the Final Four.
Michigan State has gone head-to-head with USC just seven times. The Spartans lead the all-time series 4-3. The two programs last met in the First Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament when the Spartans downed the Trojans 72-62.
Here are the Big Ten teams Michigan State will face at home:
Indiana
Nebraska
Oregon
Penn State
Purdue
Illinois
Michigan
Minnesota
Washington
Wisconsin
Washington and Oregon are the other two teams from the Pac-12 joining the Big Ten. It has not been often the Spartans have faced these two opponents either.
Washington and Michigan State have only met five times, with the Spartans owning the allt-ime series 4-1. The last time they faced was in the Maui Invitational way back in November 2010 when Michigan State defeated the Huskies 76-71. The Spartans eventually went on to narrowly fall 78-76 to UCLA in the Second Round of the 2011 NCAA Tournament.
Michigan State has faced Oregon just four times in its history. The all-time series is tied at 2-2. The Spartans won the last matchup 74-70 when the two programs battled in the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational.
As you can see, the Spartans will face Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota both at home and on the road. Fans will be relieved that Michigan State won't have to face Purdue at Mackey Arena or Indiana at Assembly Hall next season, but the team will be taking a trip to the State Farm Center, one of the other toughest places to play in the Big Ten, to face Illinois.
