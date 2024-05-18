Former Michigan State Guard A.J. Hoggard to Announce Transfer Decision Saturday
Former Michigan State men's basketball guard A.J. Hoggard will finally announce his next destination.
According to The Field of 68, Hoggard will announce his decision at 5 p.m. EST on Saturday. His final choices are USC, Washington, Georgia, Vanderbilt and Florida.
Hoggard entered the transfer portal on April 26 after playing four seasons for the Spartans. In that time, Hoggard totaled 1,127 points, 609 assists and 364 rebounds in 131 games (83 starts). His assist total is fifth in program history, and his 174 total assists in the 2021-22 season led the Big Ten.
The former Spartan guard averaged 8.6 points per game (nearly 11 points between his last two seasons with the program), 4.6 assists per game and 2.8 rebounds per game.
Hoggard was named an NCAA Tournament All-Region recipient after helping lead Michigan State in its run to the Sweet Sixteen. He had also been named to the All-Big Ten Third Team by the media for that season, as well as an All-Big Ten honorable mention by league coaches.
Hoggard's final choices include two future Big Ten teams in USC and Washington, meaning, of course, that the Spartans could still be seeing their former point guard on the hardwood next season.
Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo had disclosed on the "Staudt On Sports" radio show that Hoggard would not be returning to Michigan State even before the guard entered the portal.
Hoggard is rated a four-star transfer by 247Sports, which has him ranked the 20th-best point guard in the portal.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.