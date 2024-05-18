Former Michigan State Guard A.J. Hoggard to Announce Transfer Decision Saturday

🚨NEWS🚨



Former Michigan State G A.J. Hoggard will announce his decision today at 5pm ET on @TheFieldOf68.



Hoggard averaged 10.7 PPG, 5.2 APG, and 3.1 RPG for the Spartans this year.



TUNE IN: https://t.co/zP9Ss7HGKc pic.twitter.com/47fekSqJGn