SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Former Spartan Kenny Goins Signs with Kolossos Rhodes

McLain Moberg

Former Michigan State Spartan Kenny Goins left East Lansing pursuing a professional basketball career, and even without being in the NBA, he's found a home in Europe.

Last year, Goins played with Pallacenaestro Trapani in Italy, averaging 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, before signing with Kolossos Rhodes as reported by Sportando.

His new team is an upper-echelon squad in the Greek League. 

If he continues to progress and get better, maybe an opportunity in the NBA isn't far off.

Goins is a former walk-on at Michigan State University, a route he chose because he desperately wanted to play for Tom Izzo and the Spartans despite having other D1 offers.

As a junior, he appeared in 31 games while averaging 2.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. Goins was fifth on the team for blocked shots with 22.

During his senior campaign, Goins played a key role in Michigan State's run to the Final Four and their victory over Duke.

Goins ensured Michigan State basketball fans would never forget him when he nailed a three-pointer over Zion Williamson to give the Spartans the lead with 34 seconds remaining.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football Offers 2023 OT Colton Thomasson

The Spartans offer 2023 unranked offensive tackle Colton Thomasson out of Spring Branch, Texas.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State QB Rocky Lombardi on OC Jay Johnson

Michigan State's Rocky Lombardi talks about his new offensive coordinator Jay Johnson and what he's doing for the team.

McLain Moberg

Former Spartan WR Cody White Signs with the Denver Broncos

Former MSU wideout Cody White has signed with the Denver Broncos.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Dominique Long on Campbell Trophy Watchlist

Michigan State senior cornerback Dominique Long is named to the Campbell Trophy watchlist.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Drops to 3-Seed in Latest Bracketology Update

Michigan State basketball drops to a 3-seed in ESPN's updated bracketology.

McLain Moberg

Three Michigan State Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19

Michigan State athletics released a statement saying three athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

McLain Moberg

MSU's Tom Izzo on Joey Hauser: 'He's the Real Deal'

Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo expects Joey Hauser to have a big year and believes "he's the real deal."

McLain Moberg

MSU Football Commit Charles Brantley Shuts Down Recruitment

Michigan State football commit Charles Brantley, and Florida native officially shuts down his recruitment.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State 2022 Target Gavin Wimsatt: Building Chemistry

Class of 2022, Gavin Wimsatt, received an offer from Michigan State on Wednesday. What he's looking for in a school? Team chemistry.

Taylor Gattoni

NBA Mock Draft: Spartans Winston, Tillman Second-Round Picks

The Ringer's latest mock draft predicts Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr. will be selected in the second round.

McLain Moberg