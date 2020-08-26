Former Spartan Kenny Goins Signs with Kolossos Rhodes

Former Michigan State Spartan Kenny Goins left East Lansing pursuing a professional basketball career, and even without being in the NBA, he's found a home in Europe.

Last year, Goins played with Pallacenaestro Trapani in Italy, averaging 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, before signing with Kolossos Rhodes as reported by Sportando.

His new team is an upper-echelon squad in the Greek League.

If he continues to progress and get better, maybe an opportunity in the NBA isn't far off.

Goins is a former walk-on at Michigan State University, a route he chose because he desperately wanted to play for Tom Izzo and the Spartans despite having other D1 offers.

As a junior, he appeared in 31 games while averaging 2.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. Goins was fifth on the team for blocked shots with 22.

During his senior campaign, Goins played a key role in Michigan State's run to the Final Four and their victory over Duke.

Goins ensured Michigan State basketball fans would never forget him when he nailed a three-pointer over Zion Williamson to give the Spartans the lead with 34 seconds remaining.

