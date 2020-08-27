Former Spartan Xavier Tillman Sr.: ‘I’m A Winner’

Former Michigan State basketball player Xavier Tillman Sr. isn't coming back to East Lansing this fall, but instead is gearing up for the NBA Draft and potential combine.

On Tuesday, he sat down with ESPN Draft Analyst Mike Schmitz to break down film and discuss what motivates him.

When asked why teams and people should bet on him to reach his full potential, Tillman responded with, "I think it's because I'm a winner."

"If you look at my resume from high school and college, I'm a winner. I think in high school I lost eight games and in college, I was like 84-20 something … I don't lose a lot of games," Tillman told Schmitz.

Tillman doesn't want to sound cocky; he wants teams to know he'll do whatever it takes to win the game.

"I know how to win … I'll do whatever it takes to win, whether that's me scoring, me facilitating, me doing the nitty-gritty, and getting on the floor … I want to win that bad," said Tillman. "I think that's what makes me different from a lot of other players."

The former Spartan is a team-oriented guy, and while some players care about numbers or outplaying their matchups, Tillman is more concerned with the outcome.

"I don't care about any of that as long as we are getting the win," Tillman said.

The 6-foot-8, 245-pound big man credits his family when discussing the energy he plays with on the court saying most players aren't like him because "I got more on the line than a lot of guys."

"A lot of guys play because it's fun and don't get it twisted basketball is fun, but I got a family I have to provide for," said Tillman. "I have two children. I'm married; I have a wife."

