Frankie Fidler's Offense is Turning a Corner for MSU
The Michigan State Spartans survived a push from the Penn State Nittany Lions to win their tenth consecutive game, 90-85.
While Tom Izzo’s team had previously been rolling their opponents, the Nittany Lions did not get that memo. They played tough defense and put pressure on MSU’s guards to defend the rim.
Despite a tough second half, MSU held on to secure its best start since the 2018-19 season. This team is clicking, but a game like this reminds the Spartans that they are not perfect right now.
One part of this victory that was especially impressive was the offensive performance of Frankie Fidler. Spartan fans have been waiting for Fidler to break out, and they hope Wednesday night’s game was a sign of things to come.
Fidler finished with 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 1-of-4 from the 3-point line. He also grabbed seven rebounds.
Fidler came up big in the final minutes of the game, scoring nine points in the final five minutes when PSU was making their late-game push. He grabbed offensive rebounds and drew fouls to give himself chances at the line.
The Omaha transfer was a major factor for the Mavericks in the Big Sky conference, but he has gotten off to a slow start in East Lansing. This season, he has averaged just 8.3 points per game and has only connected on 17.5 percent of his three-pointers.
While his deep ball is still a work in progress, Fidler showed a level of confidence that has not yet been seen from the senior forward. Izzo often deployed him as the zone-buster in this game, putting him in the middle of the defense and allowing him to make connective passes or create his own offense.
The Spartans have been looking for a go-to scorer when games get close. Before the season, fans expected that to be Fidler, as he averaged around 20 points per game at Omaha. It has not come so far, but this game could be a turning point.
The next test will be on Sunday afternoon, as MSU takes on the No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini at the Breslin Center.
We’ll see if Fidler’s offense holds up.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.