All Signs Pointing to Joshua Langford Return

Hondo S. Carpenter

Tom Izzo reiterated to Spartan Nation that if Joshua Langford is healthy, he wants to come back to Michigan State next season.

Langford hasn’t played for the Spartans since his injury in December of 2018. Before his injury, he was shooting 40% from three-point range and averaging a career-high 15 points and 2.3 assists per game.

He was slated to return this past season but was no longer able to participate in practice by October and underwent surgery in December. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has struggled to remain on the court. It’s no secret. However, it isn’t stopping him from being hopeful that he can give it another go.

Last season, once Langford underwent surgery, Izzo said he knew “it was a long-shot” for him to come back and play once he was officially shut down again in October. He was unable to practice or participate in activities. A few weeks later, he revealed he would not be returning next year, even if he could come back for the current season.

However, one week later, he would walk his statement back and leave the door open for one more season.

A lot of people felt like his second surgery might mean the end of his college and basketball career.

Yet, here we are.

