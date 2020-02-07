Kyle Ahrens Feeling Better & Ready For Michigan State Vs. Michigan

Breslin Center

East Lansing

The #14 Michigan State Spartans came back home for another Big Ten conference game and they still lost. They fell to the #20 Penn State Nittany Lions 73-70. The loss takes the men in green’s season record and conference record to 16-7 (8-4).

The team will return to the hard-court Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Ann Arbor, at the Crisler Center. They will be taking on the Michigan Wolverines. It can be seen on Fox at 12:00 PM (NOON) ET.

Michigan State for this first time in a long time was out-toughed by another team. The Badgers took the game to the Spartans. I asked Izzo about that and he said, “I told my strength coach that we better do something a little different because give them credit man, they had some men in there. Now they had some fourth and fifth-year guys and a transfer but bigs are big and I'd be crazy not to give Lamar (Stevens) a lot of credit. I was really disappointed in our prep on that and that's part of the problem with this give a day off, have one day prep for a team that you play the first time. They kept isolating him on either side, right or left and we were supposed to go over and some guys just, we just messed some assignments, but they were the stronger, tougher team. We battled back, and we out-rebounded them by a couple. I told you its turnovers and missed lay-ups . I mean you look at Indiana, Wisconsin and tonight and that's a difference in the game. I always hear Coach D talking about them, my favorite football show every given Sunday, it's inches, it's inches. It's a missed free throw, it's a missed lay-up, it's a turnover because you didn't do what you're supposed to do, and we had a three-point lead and I think we missed three shots and poor Aaron (Henry) had two turnovers in a row, a travel and a jump ball. We've got nobody to blame but ourselves and yet there's good teams in this league. They're a good team that played well and we did not answer the bell on things we needed to.”

We caught up with Kyle Ahrens who is feeling better and ready to take on Michigan Saturday.

Make sure you take time to tell me your thoughts in the comment section below.

