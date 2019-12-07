Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

The #10 Michigan State Spartans took a tough home loss earlier this week to the #8 Duke Blue Devils and Mike Krzyzewski 87-75 to fall to 5-3 on the season.

But now they must recover and open Big Ten play. That task just got harder when after practice today, their Hall of Fame head coach Tom Izzo said that for at least the short term, they will be without star freshman guard Mark “Rocket” Watts.

In the above video shot right after practice, Marcus Bingham Jr (MBJ) really digs in on his game. Because of limited minutes last year, while many consider him a sophomore, this is his first chance to really play. MBJ is progressing well, but people need to take into account his youth. Something that Tom Izzo has stressed often.

MBJ has moved into the starting lineup and has shown great promise scoring, but as of late against a very good Duke, he was a defensive juggernaut. Something others had hoped for, but not expected this early.

The team will return to the hard-court Sunday, December 8, 2019, to open Big Ten play versus Rutgers. That game can be seen on BTN at 7:00 PM and his back here at the friendly confines of the Breslin Center.

