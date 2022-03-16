Skip to main content

Michigan State 2022 point guard commit Tre Holloman wins Gatorade Player of the Year in Minnesota

The four-star guard won the top individual honor in Minnesota High School basketball this morning.

Cretin Derham Hall (Saint Paul, MN.) 2022 point guard, Tre Holloman has won the Gatorade Player of the Year award in Minnesota this morning. He averaged 18.8 points, 10.4 assists and 8.8 rebounds this past season as a senior.

Holloman who was also a standout football player in high school, will focus on basketball and will suit up for Tom Izzo next November. He signed his National Letter of Intent to Michigan State last November.

The senior had offers to play both basketball and football at the college level from schools across the country such as Baylor, Illinois, Minnesota, Texas and Wisconsin among others.

The senior is wrapping up his high school career with an illustrious number of accomplishments. He has led his high school to a 17-10 record this season and a berth in the Class AAAA, Region 4 sectional semifinals at the time of his selection. He's a four-time Suburban East Conference selection, as well as a three-time All-State honoree. As today sits he has scored 2,036 in his four-year career and is just one of three players from Minnesota ever to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 600 assists and 400 steals in the state's highest classification.

Holloman is looking for similar success when he arrives at Michigan State next fall and could be the point guard of the future for the Spartans.

Holloman is ranked the 69th prospect in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings. He is the 11th ranked point guard in his class as well as the #1 player in the state of Minnesota.

