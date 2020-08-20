SI.com
Michigan State Alumni Draymond Green, 2 NCAAT Triple-Doubles

McLain Moberg

Last week, March Madness tweeted a list of four players who recorded a triple-double in the NCAA Tournament since 2000.

Michigan State basketball’s Draymond Green was on the list not once, but twice.

Green recorded similar stat-lines during March Madness in back-to-back years as a Spartan (2011, 2012).

There are nine official triple-doubles, dating back to 1987 when Gary Grant of Michigan played against North Carolina and finished with 24 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists. 

Official NCAA Tournament Triple-Doubles

Draymond and the Spartans couldn't get things going tonight in Ann Arbor. Photo courtesy of Mark Boomgaard.
Draymond and the Spartans couldn't get things going tonight in Ann Arbor. Photo courtesy of Mark Boomgaard.
Player Name
Year
Game
Points
Rebounds
Assists
Blocks

Gary Grant

1987

Michigan vs. UNC

24

10

10

N/A

Shaquille O'Neal

1992

LSU vs. BYU

26

13

N/A

11

David Cain

1993

St. Johns vs. Texas Tech

12

11

11

N/A

Andre Miller 

1998

Utah vs. Arizona

18

14

13

N/A

Dwyane Wade

2003

Marquette vs. Kentucky

29

11

11

N/A

Cole Aldrich 

2009

Kansas vs. Dayton

13

20

N/A

10

Draymond Green

2011

MSU vs. UCLA

23

11

10

N/A

Draymond Green

2012

MSU vs. LIU Brooklyn

24

12

10

N/A

Ja Morant 

2018

Murray State vs. Marquette

17

11

16

N/A

Also, there are two unofficial triple-doubles Michigan State fans will be happy about. 

These contests took place before blocks, steals, and assists became part of tournament box scores. 

Unofficial NCAA Tournament Triple-Doubles

Magic

1. Magic Johnson | 1979 | MSU vs. Lamar | 13 Points | 17 Rebounds | 10 Assists

2. Magic Johnson | 1979 | MSU vs. Penn | 29 Points | 10 Rebounds | 10 Assists

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Basketball

