Michigan State Alumni Draymond Green, 2 NCAAT Triple-Doubles
McLain Moberg
Last week, March Madness tweeted a list of four players who recorded a triple-double in the NCAA Tournament since 2000.
Michigan State basketball’s Draymond Green was on the list not once, but twice.
Green recorded similar stat-lines during March Madness in back-to-back years as a Spartan (2011, 2012).
There are nine official triple-doubles, dating back to 1987 when Gary Grant of Michigan played against North Carolina and finished with 24 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists.
Official NCAA Tournament Triple-Doubles
Player Name
Year
Game
Points
Rebounds
Assists
Blocks
Gary Grant
1987
Michigan vs. UNC
24
10
10
N/A
Shaquille O'Neal
1992
LSU vs. BYU
26
13
N/A
11
David Cain
1993
St. Johns vs. Texas Tech
12
11
11
N/A
Andre Miller
1998
Utah vs. Arizona
18
14
13
N/A
Dwyane Wade
2003
Marquette vs. Kentucky
29
11
11
N/A
Cole Aldrich
2009
Kansas vs. Dayton
13
20
N/A
10
Draymond Green
2011
MSU vs. UCLA
23
11
10
N/A
Draymond Green
2012
MSU vs. LIU Brooklyn
24
12
10
N/A
Ja Morant
2018
Murray State vs. Marquette
17
11
16
N/A
Also, there are two unofficial triple-doubles Michigan State fans will be happy about.
These contests took place before blocks, steals, and assists became part of tournament box scores.
Unofficial NCAA Tournament Triple-Doubles
1. Magic Johnson | 1979 | MSU vs. Lamar | 13 Points | 17 Rebounds | 10 Assists
2. Magic Johnson | 1979 | MSU vs. Penn | 29 Points | 10 Rebounds | 10 Assists
