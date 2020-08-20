Michigan State Alumni Draymond Green, 2 NCAAT Triple-Doubles

Last week, March Madness tweeted a list of four players who recorded a triple-double in the NCAA Tournament since 2000.

Michigan State basketball’s Draymond Green was on the list not once, but twice.

Green recorded similar stat-lines during March Madness in back-to-back years as a Spartan (2011, 2012).

There are nine official triple-doubles, dating back to 1987 when Gary Grant of Michigan played against North Carolina and finished with 24 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists.

Official NCAA Tournament Triple-Doubles

Draymond and the Spartans couldn't get things going tonight in Ann Arbor. Photo courtesy of Mark Boomgaard.

Player Name Year Game Points Rebounds Assists Blocks Gary Grant 1987 Michigan vs. UNC 24 10 10 N/A Shaquille O'Neal 1992 LSU vs. BYU 26 13 N/A 11 David Cain 1993 St. Johns vs. Texas Tech 12 11 11 N/A Andre Miller 1998 Utah vs. Arizona 18 14 13 N/A Dwyane Wade 2003 Marquette vs. Kentucky 29 11 11 N/A Cole Aldrich 2009 Kansas vs. Dayton 13 20 N/A 10 Draymond Green 2011 MSU vs. UCLA 23 11 10 N/A Draymond Green 2012 MSU vs. LIU Brooklyn 24 12 10 N/A Ja Morant 2018 Murray State vs. Marquette 17 11 16 N/A

Also, there are two unofficial triple-doubles Michigan State fans will be happy about.

These contests took place before blocks, steals, and assists became part of tournament box scores.

Unofficial NCAA Tournament Triple-Doubles

1. Magic Johnson | 1979 | MSU vs. Lamar | 13 Points | 17 Rebounds | 10 Assists

2. Magic Johnson | 1979 | MSU vs. Penn | 29 Points | 10 Rebounds | 10 Assists

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1