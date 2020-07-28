Michigan State’s Tillman, Henry on NBA Draft Combine List

Michigan State's Cassius Winston, Xavier Tillman Sr., and Aaron Henry have all entered the NBA Draft and are currently experiencing a process no other group of prospects has ever gone through due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it appears the NBA doesn't have any plans to cancel an eventual draft combine because a list of prospects was released Monday afternoon titled "2020 NBA Draft Combine Ballot Results."

The list indicates any player on it will be invited to the combine somewhere down the line, and Tillman, Winston, and Henry were all on it.

It shouldn't come as a surprise to see Tillman and Winston potentially being invited to the combine. Both have been projected as late first-round picks by multiple publications.

It is strange to see Henry has yet to withdraw from the NBA draft and return to East Lansing for his junior season, considering the deadline to do so is August 3 or ten days following the combine.

Although, the NBA hasn't set a date for the combine.

As of now, I haven't seen Henry being taken in the first-round of anyone's mock drafts, meaning he would be selected in the second-round or go undrafted.

The NBA Draft is scheduled to take place on October 16.

