Spartan Nation
Top Stories
MSU Football
All Stories
Big Ten

Michigan State’s Tillman, Henry on NBA Draft Combine List

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Cassius Winston, Xavier Tillman Sr., and Aaron Henry have all entered the NBA Draft and are currently experiencing a process no other group of prospects has ever gone through due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it appears the NBA doesn't have any plans to cancel an eventual draft combine because a list of prospects was released Monday afternoon titled "2020 NBA Draft Combine Ballot Results."

The list indicates any player on it will be invited to the combine somewhere down the line, and Tillman, Winston, and Henry were all on it.

It shouldn't come as a surprise to see Tillman and Winston potentially being invited to the combine. Both have been projected as late first-round picks by multiple publications.

It is strange to see Henry has yet to withdraw from the NBA draft and return to East Lansing for his junior season, considering the deadline to do so is August 3 or ten days following the combine.

Although, the NBA hasn't set a date for the combine.

As of now, I haven't seen Henry being taken in the first-round of anyone's mock drafts, meaning he would be selected in the second-round or go undrafted.

The NBA Draft is scheduled to take place on October 16.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Target: Payton Kirkland Focuses on Family

Michigan State 2023 target, Payton Kirkland, reflects on factors deciding which offer he will commit to. The main factor, family.

Taylor Gattoni

Five-Star Center Enoch Boakye Commits to Michigan State

Michigan State basketball and Tom Izzo have landed Enoch Boakye, another five-star recruit.

McLain Moberg

Spartan Alum Brian Lewerke released by New England Patriots

Brian Lewerke, the former Michigan State quarterback, has been released by the New England Patriots.

McLain Moberg

16 Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19 at Michigan State

Sixteen student-athletes and another four athletic department staff members have tested positive for coronavirus at Michigan State.

McLain Moberg

by

Eddie54

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast, Michigan State Athletics: VI

Take a deep-dive into Michigan State athletics with our weekly Good, Bad and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Football Offers ’23 ATH Cole Martin

MSU football offers unranked ATH Cole Martin, the son of former Spartan wideout/cornerback Demetrice Martin.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State in 4-Star OT Rayshaun Benny’s Top-8

Rayshaun Benny, a four-star offensive tackle from Oak Park, has included the Spartans in his top-8.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Offers 3-Star OT Albert Reese

The Spartans offer three-star offensive tackle Albert Reese, a 6-foot-7, 295-pound Florida native.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Target Payton Kirkland is More than an Athlete

At 15-years-old, an offensive tackle at Dr. Phillips high school, Payton Kirkland, receives 27 offers from schools in the NCAA.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State’s Jordan Reid Speaks out about CFB this Fall

Michigan State's Jordan Reid speaks out against football this fall, saying it hasn't been canceled yet due to "revenue."

McLain Moberg

by

Preppie1969