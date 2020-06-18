Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Michigan State Basketball Offers 2022 Center Donovan Clingan

McLain Moberg

Sunday, it was reported that Michigan State basketball had a virtual meeting with four-star 2022 center Donovan Clingan and Monday, Clingan announced he had received an offer from the Spartans via Twitter saying, "Blessed to receive an offer Michigan State University."

The 7-foot-1, 255-pound big man is a top-50 player in his class, according to Rivals150 and an absolute stat-sheet stuffer. Last year he averaged 24.8 points, 17.2 rebounds, and 6.4 blocks per game while playing for Bristol Central High School in the state of Connecticut.

Clingan features offers from Boston College, Connecticut, Georgetown, Iowa, Massachusetts, Notre Dame, Providence, Rutgers, Yale, and Syracuse.

Beginning Monday, June 15, college basketball coaches were permitted to start contacting prospects from the 2022 class while student-athletes were able to get in touch with coaching staffs beforehand.

However, when the NCAA extended the recruiting dead period through July 31, they ensured coaches would miss out on their usual evaluation periods, which would have taken place on June 17-21, June 26-28, July 9-12, and July 21-26.

Michigan State is also pursuing point guard Jaden Akins out of Farmington, five-star guard Max Christie, Kobe Bufkin, Pierre Brooks, four-star forward Jeremy Sochan, James Graham, and Canadian center Charles Bediako.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Basketball Ranked No. 8 in Preseason Top-10

The Spartans are ranked in the top-10 for ESPN's way-too-early top-25 for the 2020-2021 college basketball season.

McLain Moberg

Former Michigan State Players on College Football HOF Ballot

Two former Michigan State Spartans and a former head coach are on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame 2021 class.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Target Jah’von Grigsby Sets Commitment Date

Jah'von Grigsby, a potential future Spartan, has announced his commitment date.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State lands in Three-Star LB Mikai Gbayor’s Top-5

Mikai Gbayor, three-star linebacker, put Michigan State in his top-5 schools.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State won’t have Athletes Sign COVID-19 Risk Waiver

Michigan State will not require student-athletes to sign a waiver acknowledging the risk of COVID-19 amidst their return to campus.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers Three-Star DE Alex Okelo

The Spartans offer three-star WDE Alex Okelo, out of Nashville, Tennessee.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Mel Tucker Ranked the 54th Best Head Coach

Sporting News has ranked Mel Tucker as the 54th best college football coach for the 2020 season.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Players Return to Campus

The Michigan State football players have returned to campus with intentions of participating in voluntary summer activities.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Mike Tressel on Handling Safeties

Mike Tressel is excited by the opportunity to work alongside Harlon Barnett and coach the Michigan State safeties.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Lands in Tier Three of College Football Jobs

The Michigan State Spartans have landed in the third tier of the best college football coaching jobs.

McLain Moberg