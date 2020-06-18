Michigan State Basketball Offers 2022 Center Donovan Clingan

Sunday, it was reported that Michigan State basketball had a virtual meeting with four-star 2022 center Donovan Clingan and Monday, Clingan announced he had received an offer from the Spartans via Twitter saying, "Blessed to receive an offer Michigan State University."

The 7-foot-1, 255-pound big man is a top-50 player in his class, according to Rivals150 and an absolute stat-sheet stuffer. Last year he averaged 24.8 points, 17.2 rebounds, and 6.4 blocks per game while playing for Bristol Central High School in the state of Connecticut.

Clingan features offers from Boston College, Connecticut, Georgetown, Iowa, Massachusetts, Notre Dame, Providence, Rutgers, Yale, and Syracuse.

Beginning Monday, June 15, college basketball coaches were permitted to start contacting prospects from the 2022 class while student-athletes were able to get in touch with coaching staffs beforehand.

However, when the NCAA extended the recruiting dead period through July 31, they ensured coaches would miss out on their usual evaluation periods, which would have taken place on June 17-21, June 26-28, July 9-12, and July 21-26.

Michigan State is also pursuing point guard Jaden Akins out of Farmington, five-star guard Max Christie, Kobe Bufkin, Pierre Brooks, four-star forward Jeremy Sochan, James Graham, and Canadian center Charles Bediako.

