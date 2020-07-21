Spartan Nation
Michigan State Target Enoch Boakye Sets Commitment Date

McLain Moberg

Enoch Boakye, one of the top prospects for the 2022 class, has set his commitment date for July 28, as announced by Tipton Edits via Twitter.

According to 247Sports, the Michigan State target is the top player in Ontario and the third overall center for the class of 2022.

Three Crystal Ball predictions and five FutureCasts say Boakye will commit to Michigan State and head coach Tom Izzo.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pound center holds offers from Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, UCLA, Western Kentucky, Texas Tech, Arizona, BYU, and Houston.

Boakye would become the second Spartan commit for 2022 alongside five-star forward Emoni Bates; however, both have thought about reclassifying for the '21 season.

Michigan State could be looking at a class featuring Max Christie, Pierre Brooks, Bates, Jaden Akins (if he commits), and the four-star big man.

He has been projected as a first-round talent by Josh Gershon, a National Recruiting Analyst for 247Sports who said Boakye is a "talented center with an extremely high upside."

Michigan State is ranked No. 6 in the country for its 2021 recruiting class and 3rd overall in the conference.

Do the Spartans jump to No. 1 if Boakye and Bates reclassify to join Brooks and Christie? Assuming he commits to MSU, of course.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

