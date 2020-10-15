SI.com
Michigan State Basketball Ranked in Preseason Top-10

McLain Moberg

Spartan Nation is back to discuss the state of college basketball within the preseason because so many analysts are releasing their predictions ahead of time.

Last week, ESPN's Dick Vitale published his top-40 preseason teams for the 2020-21 season, listing Michigan State at No. 7 – behind Wisconsin (No. 5) the highest-ranked Big Ten squad.

The most interesting part of these rankings is the Spartans being put ahead of Iowa and Illinois.

Since Xavier Tillman Sr. announced his decision to stay in the NBA Draft and the return of Luka Garza (Iowa), Ayo Dosunmu, and Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), both schools have been projected to finish ahead of MSU within the conference.

"Tom Izzo would love to make another Final Four run. It will be strange not seeing Cassius Winston in a Spartans uniform, but Rocket Watts is ready to step up and lead the team. Michigan State also lost Xavier Tillman. But Aaron Henry withdrew from the draft, and he needs to be a consistent scoring threat," said Vitale. "Others are ready to step up, such as Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham. Izzo is thrilled to have Marquette transfer Joey Hauser, who should provide double-figure scoring. Malik Hall should contribute, as well."

Regardless of any predictions, Michigan State basketball will surely be a threat to contend for a Big Ten Championship and beyond, especially if Izzo has anything to say about it.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

